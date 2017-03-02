Fishing Forecast: Palm Beach Inshore & Offshore

by Capt. Weston Russell, Contributing Writer

Welcome to the March Coastal Angler magazine fishing forecast for Palm Beach, Singer Island and Juno Beach Florida. The fishing has been off the past few months due to warm weather in South Florida. Great for tourists, but not great for fishing. I believe March will be on target. Expect epic fishing from the beach to the deep. The spinner shark action was late last month, so it should be great for March. These fish are fun to catch and will bring a smile to any angler with their jumping and spinning when hooked. Keep a look-out for cobia swimming beside them. They look like sharks, so it takes a keen eye to recognize them for what they are. Keep a rod with a jig ready at all times.

For the offshore guys, expect kings, blackfin and a few sailfish to be swimming the edge (130’) looking for a meal. Tuna have super eyesight so keep your tackle on the light side. Kings – don’t forget the wire. If it’s a slow day, keep in mind that we have a great wreck system offshore, so don’t overlook sending a live bait down for an AJ or fat grouper. There will be a few dolphin around, but they’re on the small side. Seems the dolphin have been on a decline for the past few years. Not sure what that’s all about. Well make the best out of your fishing day and move around if the bite is slow. Also, keep your ears tuned to VHF 19 for live updates. Good luck and tight lines!

