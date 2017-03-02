Fishing Report: Juno Beach Pier

by Hannah Deadman, LMC Public Relations & Communications Coordinator

Grab your bait and join us at the Juno Beach Pier! Fishing will pick up again this month, with pompano as the main draw (11-inch fork; six harvest/person). You’ll want clams and sand fleas for bait. Bluefish (12-inch; 12 harvest/person) will be scattered and come to an end for the season; however, these guys can be enticed with cut mullet or sardines. You’ll also find the usual suspects of croakers and whiting inshore.

March marks the start of sea turtle nesting season in Palm Beach County! As female sea turtles begin to nest, the Juno Beach Pier will open 30 minutes before sunrise and close at sunset.

If you know an aspiring angler, LMC also offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and more. Cost is $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

On March 4 and 11, we’re offering buy one, get one* Kids’ Fishing Program at the pier. Visit www.marinelife.org/outreach for more information. *Limited at five buy one, get one per program. To register for Kids Fishing, contact Kate at (561) 627-8280 ext. 119 or kufford@marinelife.org and mention the offer.

For the latest updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.

Contact info:

T Tran, Pier Coordinator

(561) 627-8280 Ext. 140

Facebook.com/junobeachpier

Instagram: @junobeachpier

Twitter: @JunoBeachPier