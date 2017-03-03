Florida Trash Tour Begins March 25 at Cedar Key

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) and Swamp Head Brewery are teaming up for the 2017 Florida Trash Tour, a series of tournament-style trash round ups that will award prizes in a number of different categories. Swamp Head will bring free beer!

Throughout 2017, the tour will have several events all over the state to clean up Florida waters. The first stop is at Cedar Key on Saturday, March 25 from 7 am. to 1 pm. Registration is free, and so is food and beer at the after party. This is, however, a family friendly event, so sodas and water will be available for anyone under the age of 21. Those who need a place to stay should contact Cedar Key Cove Marina for discounts and availability at (352)-543-6148.

In each event, there will be divisions for boaters and walkers, so a boat is not necessary. Prizes will be awarded for the most trash collected.

Other Tour Stop Dates:

Titusville – April 22

Jacksonville – June 10

Steinhatchee – August 26

St. Augustine – November 4

For information, contact Caitlin Mitchell with CCA at cmitchell@ccaflorida.org or (407)-401-7677. To register online, go to the CCA Florida website at www.ccaflorida.org and find the event on the “Calendar of Events” page.