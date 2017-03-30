Galveston Bay Report by Capt. Mike Meza

Well with the howling winds of March, and the warming waters fishing can be pretty tough in some areas of out bay system. Knowing what the wind is going to do is the key this month so you can plan your trips accordingly in which locations you can get out of the wind. I have still been fishing the Upper Galveston Bay system and the fishing is still been very consistent, but they fish will be leaving this area for April and will be moving to lower reaches of the bay system. In April I will be concentrating my efforts in Lower Galveston Bay, West Bay, and running my trips to the jetties to find the most consistent action. The fishing has already started to pick up as the jetties are loaded with Bull Reds, Big Drum, Puppy Drum, and Sheep head. The Speckled Trout have also made their migration south as we have been catching number of them now in the lower portions of Galveston. I have still been using live shrimp under popping corks, as the fish have been really aggressive in eating them with no problems. I look forward to the fishing only to get better with the warming temps, and hopefully less windy conditions coming into April. Until next time keep the lines tight.

