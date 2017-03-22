The Huk NXTLVL Woven button down is available in long and short sleeve and features Huk’s new Internal Cooling Element (I.C.E) technology.

Huk Performance Fishing engineered I.C.E. in the interior of the materials to cause an endothermic reaction once there is any contact with moisture (sweat). When the reaction occurs, energy in the form of heat is removed from the body surface in contact with the I.C.E., causing a +10 degree Fahrenheit drop over a three-minute period.

In addition, the NXTLVL Woven features branded buttons, snap down at exterior edges of pocket flap, KC Scott signature artwork at internal placket, collar band, under collar, under pocket flap and interior cuff on the long sleeve.

Specifications:

• Sun Protection

• Superior Breathability

• I.C.E. Technology

• Mesh Under-Arm and Side Back

• Stain Release

• Moisture Transport

• Anti-Microbial

• Sizing: S-3XL

• Suggested Retail – $64.99 LS and $59.99 SS

www.hukgear.com

