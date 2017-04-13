Juno Pier Report: April 2017

by Hannah Deadman, Contributing Writer

Grab your bait and visit the Juno Beach Pier! Luckily for anglers, fishing will pick up again in April. Fingers are crossed for pompano (11-inch fork; six harvest per person) to come through. Depending on the day, bait such as clams, live shrimp, fish bites or goofy jigs are a great choice for pompano.

Baitfish will also begin appearing; small greenies are usually the first to show up. We’ll also get sporadic large runs of bluefish (12-inch fork; 10 harvest per person) traveling north. Large game like king mackerels (24-inch fork; two harvest per person), jacks and tarpon (catch-and-release only; one tag if pursuing IGFA record) may also appear.

Pier programs:

If you know an aspiring angler, LMC also offers its Kids’ Fishing Program the first and second Saturday of the month at 8 a.m. Participants learn basic pier and beach fishing techniques, including knot tying, casting, species identification, proper release protocols and ethical angling. Email Kate at kufford@marinelife.org to register. Cost: $10/angler; participants meet at LMC.

On Sunday, April 16 the pier is reserved for an annual Easter sunrise service through Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Those planning to attend should arrive early; hundreds usually line up that day. Fishing will be suspended that morning.

For updates on LMC and Juno Beach Pier events, follow our social media, visit www.marinelife.org or call (561) 627-8280.