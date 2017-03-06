Lake Monroe & St. Johns River Forecast – March

The spawn is on! March freshwater fishing trips will be rewarded with many different species notably largemouth bass, sunshine bass (hybrid stripers), catfish, bluegill, shell cracker, crappie, shad, tilapia and mullet. A good way to tell when a weather change signals a fishing season – orange blossoms signals blue- gills are biting. Go cat-fishing a day after the rain, and fish near moving water along a dropoff or in a deep river bend. Bass are most active before and during the rain.

Largemouth bass will be halfway or more into their spawn. Use baits that imitate critters who steal their eggs – salamanders, craw fish, bluegills, and shiners. Try a Rattle Trap type lure in a fan cast pattern to find fish. The bass will be bedding all along the shores of the lakes in 1-3 feet of water. Another great bait in March is a Carolina rigged soft plastic worm or lizard. (Carolina Rig: pin a quarter ounce weight 15-18 inches above the worm – so the weight goes thru the grass and the worm is still exposed)

Panfish time is here! Bluegill and shell cracker begin their spawn this month. Find bedding areas and catch fish. Look along the banks of the river not necessarily in the bends. Sandy bottom or shell bottom should produce. Red worms and/or crickets on a #4 hook and a spit shot is all you need.

Crappie and shad are at the end of their spawning run. Best bet for crappie is to jig fish structure in the river. If you’re going to try full moon fishing in the lakes, March may be your last shot. Shad are hit and miss south of Lake Harney.

Tilapia are being taken with bow and arrow and gigs along the shores of Lake Jessup in skinny water. Mullet are beginning to show along the seawall, downtown Sanford.