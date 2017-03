March 21 – 5 pm till Dusk, Jolly Gator Evening Bass Series begins. Register at the ramp before it starts at CS Lee Park, SR 46 at the St. John’s River Bridge, east of Sanford next to Jolly Gator Fish Camp. 2 angler team event, weigh-in at Jolly Gator, hosted by Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine. For info Contact Jim “Squirt” Chaudion at 407- 432- 2822

https://www.facebook.com/thejollygator/