Mt. Pleasant Pier Fishing Forecast

The winter weather this year has made for some really unpredictable fishing. This time of year can be the hardest time of year for a pier or surf angler if Mother Nature chooses not to cooperate. Cold, short days spent cooped up inside can be torture for someone who loves to spend time fishing Lowcountry piers and beaches with friends and family. Thankfully, March will see longer days and hopefully warming air and water temperatures.

With the warming temperatures, anglers should expect to see a few different species reappear near the pier. Look for the return of flounder and black drum, while sheepshead should still be hanging around the pilings. Hopefully, anglers will be able to continue targeting red drum and trout as well during March. These predators should become more aggressive as it warms, and mud minnows fished either under a cork or on a Carolina rig could be the ticket. Cut bait or fresh shrimp should also produce as the activity bite increases. This winter, a number of pier regulars have been successful with artificial lures when targeting trout. Some of the pier favorites are Billy Bay silver/gold flake, Zman slim swims, and Vudu shrimp in a variety of colors. Check in with pier staff to get some helpful advice or information, and then head down the pier to see what’s biting in March. Visit Charlestoncountyparks.com and click on the Mount Pleasant Pier page for additional information.

Chris Pounder, Manager Mount Pleasant Pier

charlestoncountyparks.com

(843) 762-9946