Nassau Sound Fishing Report & Forecast: 04/2017

March is a transitional month, and water temperatures start rising and many species start to return to our waters. Trout bite starts to heat up and species like blue fish, Jack Crevalle, and Spanish Mackerel will show up if the cold dissipates as normal years past. Bait, like mullet and pogies, start to return as well. Baitfish imitations such as Rapalas, BiteABaits, Mirro lures and High roller rippers all work well. Lures will start to take there fair share in the creek mouths and river. Top waters will produce well. “Walk the dog method” are best. Pay attention to the weather temps and bait. But, it is the start! Red fish will continue to be caught in the backcountry creeks and shallow mud ats as sh are still enjoying the mid – day warmth of the ats. Mud minnow, crabs and shrimp are still top choice’s on a TBS black nickel jig. Use as little terminal tackle as possible and a 30 inch piece of Fluorocarbon (15 – 20lb) with as light of a jig as you can effectively get away with. There will still be plenty of shallow water Red fish and the water is genrally still clear. Spoons, spinners, topwaters and shallow running plugs along the grass lines at high tides will also do well. If the water is still cool make sure to retrieve the lure slowly. Black drum will still be taken on bait in the backcountry as well. Jig & shrimp combos will be the most effective. Some of the big Black drum will be moving into the jetties for there spawn and a crab or clam on a fish finder rig and heavier tackle will be the best bet for a trophy. Please catch and release them. Don’t forget spring Turkey season!!!