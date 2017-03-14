Palm Beach International Boat Show 2017 | March 23 – 26, 2017

The 32nd Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 23-26, 2017, is one of the top five boat shows in the country – featuring more than $1.2 billion worth of boats, yachts and accessories from the world’s leading marine manufacturers. It is truly an International Show. The event includes hundreds of boats from 8 foot inflatables, power boats, fishing boats, center consoles, bow riders, personal watercraft to superyachts over 150’; the finest pre-owned yachts, tents full of the latest electronics and accessories, seminars and kids fishing clinics, exotic cars, live music and fun for all.

SHOW SCHEDULE

March 23 – 26, 2017

Thurs. Mar 23, 12 Noon – 7pm

Fri. Mar 24, 10am – 7pm

Sat. Mar 25, 10am – 7pm

Sun. Mar 26, 10am – 6pm

ADMISSION

Adults: $22

Children, ages 6-15: $12

Children under 6 Free

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

https://secure.interactiveticketing.com/1.15/093ab5/?_ga=1.226776541.1954343892.1485969318#/select

COME BY BOAT:

FREE Come-by-boat docks will be located south of the in-water displays. Tie up at the docks and stroll over to the show.

Special Events

CRUISERPORT

CruiserPort is a designated area within leading mainstream boat shows, promoting the cruising lifestyle. CruiserPort offers free boating activities taught by your favorite PMM editors and other industry professionals.



AQUAZONE

Again this year, the Palm Beach International Boat Show®, will be featuring the “AquaZone” by Nautical Ventures. This attraction will include demos all day that range from live paddle boarding, SUP Yoga, Hobie kayaks, and hovercrafts, life rafts, Lehr propane outboards, Evinrude G-2 outboard, WaveJet self-propelled SUP, VersaDock modular docking systems all within their 60-foot-by-30-foot 40,000-gallon tented pool. Be sure to not miss this year’s newest attraction at the Palm Beach International Boat Show®



FREE Kids’ Fishing Clinics*

Saturday & Sunday, March 25 & 26, 2017

Sessions each day at 12 noon & 2:00 PM

In the Amphitheater Field located between Datura and Evernia Streets inside the show grounds.

The Kids’ Fishing Clinics, presented by Hook the Future and The Palm Beach Post, are open to all kids ages 4-16 and feature marine life experts teaching kids basic fishing techniques. Upon completion of all learning stations, participating kids have a chance at great prizes.

Hands-on, interactive instruction includes:

• Casting a Rod & Reel

• How to Fight a Fish

• Selecting Tackle & Lures

• Fishing Ethics

The clinics are courtesy of the Palm Beach Post.



IGFA SCHOOL OF SPORTS FISHING SEMINARS

Location: The Meyer Amphitheatre Field

The IGFA’s highly acclaimed School of Sportfishing will host fourteen seminars on site during the Show with some of South Florida’s best captains instructing participants on techniques that took decades to learn. With specialties both inshore and offshore, the seminars will be a feature of the Palm Beach International Boat Show that no angler will want to miss. All the seminars are free with admission. IGFA is very pleased to host Tom Paddrik from The Florida Yacht Group this year as one of the featured speakers. The IGFA School of Sportfishing Seminars can be found at Booth 746A. www.igfa.org

For more information visit: http://www.showmanagement.com/palm-beach-international-boat-show-2017/event/