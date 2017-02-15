Carolina Skiff Sea Chaser LX Series – Boat Review

Carolina Skiff’s LX Series offers affordable boats to the serious angler also interested in a vessel for family fun time. Revolutionary performance, style and more standard features at an incredibly affordable price make the series an ideal choice for family fishing and fun.

Built of 100-percent composite materials, the LX Series is available in 21-, 23- and 26-foot lengths and all come loaded with standard features including twin forward locking rod storage boxes, locking fiberglass hatches, gunwale rod storage with combing boards, stainless steel folding cleats, storage locker with five gallon cast net bucket, console bait well, stainless steel low profile bow and stern handrail, hydraulic steering, rear jump seats, stainless steel blue LED-lighted cup holders, underwater LED lighting, patented rub rail LED navigation lights and a quick-release windshield.

Custom add-ons allow boaters to personalize these vessels to their specific uses and include an AM/FM Bluetooth radio with USB, iPOD, AUX plugs, a flip-up console with step-down changing station and Porta Potty, stainless steel flush-mount rod holders for top gunwale mount, raw water wash down, 6-inch Hydraulic Jackplate (Atlas) system, electric trim tabs, front deck padded swivel seat with base and an electric, flushable head with 9-gallon holding tank. Boaters also have several T-Top options to add more storage and lighting.

Like the entire Carolina Skiff family, the LX lineup is NMMA certified to the highest quality standards in the industry and comes with Carolina Skiff’s industry-leading five-year limited warranty.

They are great all-around boats for fishing, cruising, snorkeling or just having fun with the family.

Length: 21’, 23’, 26’

Beam: 103”

Max HP: 200, 250, 350

Weight: 2,250, 2,450, 3,432 lbs.

Fuel Capacity: 52, 52, 84 gallons

Check out https://www.carolinaskiff.com/ for more information.