Seminole Junior Anglers Update – February

The Seminole Junior Anglers are coming off of the holiday break and getting right back into the swing of things. They have a busy next few months, traveling throughout Florida to compete in events against the best high school teams in the state. The first event is the FLW high school open being held out of Roland Martin Fish Camp on the shores of Lake Okeechobee. This event, on January 15th, will test the anglers’ skills on one of the best fishing lakes in the country. The junior anglers will then compete in the B.A.S.S. State Qualifier, on the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes on February 12th. Just a couple weeks later, the anglers will have the first of back to back events on the St. Johns River out of Palatka. The first event is the FLW State Event, being held on February 26th. The top 10% of the field in this event will qualify to compete in the regional event being held in September. The follow up event, being held March 12th, is the final B.A.S.S Qualifying event for the year. Stay up to date tourney by tourney – check frequently – www. seminolejunioranglers.org and visit the team standings page.

Current Team Standings Through January 15, 2017:

34pts- Dylan Westhelle/Joey Bloom

33pts- Bobby Bakewell/Jake Hutcheson

32pts- Donnor DiMauro/Saxton Dearmin

22pts- Logan Wright/Colin Blanton

21pts- Matt Suggs/Colton Rands

20pts- Jackson Decuir/Brandon Simmons

19pts- J.D Walker/Jake Terrell

16pts- Jacob Rosser/Ian Rife

14pts- Lee Blackwood/Brock Buckner

14pts- Zach Temperly/Ashton Schmitt

10pts- Fisher Omans/Steven Steinard

9pts- AJ Alameda/Noah Napolitano

2pts- Ryan Plones

With four events left to earn points, all of the teams are still within striking distance of earning team of the year. As a reminder, the top three teams qualify to go to the FLW High School World Finals held on Pickwick Lake in Alabama.

