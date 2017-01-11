Skinny Water Report By: Derick Burgos

It’s been a little rough out there as far as wind is concerned, blowing mostly from the north this gave us many opportunities to plan launches in protected areas. Although there were times the wind caught up to us, paddling the bay has been very manageable.

The trout bite has been the hottest bite, with many being caught all over the bay from the mangrove shorelines to grass flats. Many are caught early in the morning at low tide on topwaters primarily using the Dawgwalker by Unfair Lures. Sub-surface baits like the Rip-n-Slash also work well as the tide rises and the fish move to deeper grass.

Snook have been a little shy with the cold water temps but have been swarming the back country and willing to eat on the warmer days. Strong incoming tides before, during and even after the new moon have been best. Kaboom poppers work magic in the dark, deep back waters, and you can’t go wrong with a soft plastic rigged on a sixteenth to eighth of an ounce jighead.

The redfish bite has been slow but is picking up. The winds make it harder to see them and keeps them scattered and on the move. As the wind settles, so will the reds, so any sub surface baits and soft plastic shrimp will get you hooked up. Try casting a gold spoon if you can’t find them right away or a live shrimp on a cork.

Jack crevalle are also on the move again and in full force! Huge schools have been invading the rivers and canals and are as hungry as ever! I couldn’t get anything passed these guys so like the old saying goes, “if you can’t beat em’ join em”.

The days are cold but the fishing can still be hot. Sheepshead, snapper, pompano and many more inshore critters can be caught throughout the winter here in Tampa Bay. Don’t let the cold keep you inside, this is Florida, come outside and have some fun!