By Tammy Parris

Twenty-one students excitedly unloaded the school bus with rods in hand. They rushed to their favorite fishing spots at Bryson City Island Park on a sunny, but cold, February day. The Island is surrounded by the waters of the Tuckasegee River, which is the home to various trout species, plus all the species that run out of Fontana Lake. The bite was a little slow because it was a little cold. Even though the water was in the cool 40 degree range, it didn’t cool down the enthusiasm of the young Swainglers.

Sophomore, Ben Franklin was able to trick his Brooke Trout with a single hook white rooster tail. Experienced angler, Conner Hyatt, a freshman, reeled in his Brown Trout on a single hook artificial green crawdad with black specks. All the fish caught were released back into the cold waters to catch another day. The anglers made great use of their 45 minutes of fishing time before heading back to school to finish the school day. We are aiming for an all-day trip by the end of the school year!

The Swainglers welcome your words of encouragement and support! You can reach me by email at tparris@swainmail.org or 828-488-2152 ext. 5235.