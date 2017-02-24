Trout Unlimited Fly Fishing Courses

By Rich Redman

We are getting closer to spring every day! The days are getting longer; the weather, so far has been to our favor. Springs warming waters will bring life back to the rivers. Soon bugs will fill the air and fly lines will be cast and lines unfurled to deliver a fly to a feeding trout. I can’t wait to get back on the river, rod in hand and digging on life.

If you are interested in learning the basics about fly fishing, tying flies, knots and fly casting, the Lake Champlain Chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding 3 days of fly tying lessons, and an evening of fly casting. All of the classes are FREE and everyone is welcome to join us.

You will learn how to tie some basic flies used in fly fishing to that catch trout and salmon. Refreshments will be available.

3 days of fly tying instruction will be held at: The Conservation Building in the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Wednesday March 8th, 2017 6pm to 9pm, Wednesday March 15th, 2017 6pm to 9pm, Wednesday March 22nd, 2017 6pm to 9pm.

Trout Unlimited will host a fly casting seminar, along with the Women’s Fly fishing reunion at the Plattsburgh State University field house. This one evening fly casting course will be held: Friday April 21st, 2017 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

The Plattsburgh State College Field House gym is located on Rugar Street in Plattsburgh New York.

For more information or to sign up for the classes, please call 518-546-3378 or e-mail me at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.

“Tie One On” March 25th Genesee Grande Hotel Syracuse, NY, 9am-4:30pm $10 Donation, $5 active TU members. Under 16 Free. Go to Iriquois Chapter Trout Unlimited Facebook for details.