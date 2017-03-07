UCF Reel Knights Update – March

By Connor Byrne

March is a big month for the members of the UCF Fishing Club. Our most important event is the inshore fishing tournament in Mosquito Lagoon coming up on March 25th. This is an artificial lure only tournament composed of the length of the biggest redfish up to 30 inches and single biggest trout (no limit) added together. There is also a prize for biggest redfish (free pair of Costas). Teams must attend the captains meeting to be given more details on the rules as well as receive their captain’s bag and token. This tournament is open to the public and we encourage everyone to participate and enter!

1st place $300 – 2nd place $200 – 3rd Place $100

More details can be found on the flyer below and on our website at www.ucffishingclub.weebly.com.