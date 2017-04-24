What to Wear for Kayak Fishing Apparel

By Paul Lebowitz:

Jim Salazar has been kayak fishing Southern California since the 1990s. He’s old school. Floridian Brandon Barton started in 2010. He’s from the new school. Both are elite-level Hobie fishing team members, a pair of Top Guns.

For Salazar, the water is sizzling when it hits the relatively frigid 70s. He dresses accordingly, in a shorty farmer john wetsuit worn over a pair of fishing board shorts. For UV protection, he tops the ensemble with a hooded polyester sun shirt. His feet have it easy. “In the summer you can’t get me out of my flip flops,” he said.

Where Salazar is traditional, Barton is modern. Comfort in hot weather and protection from insects are Barton’s major concerns. In the summer and spring, he wears lightweight nylon fishing pants paired with a long-sleeve sun shirt. He tops them with a hat and a neck gaiter—popularly known as a buff. “The sun beats down on the water. I keep my whole body covered up,” he said.

Some warm water anglers wear shoes made for the water. Barton prefers to slather sunscreen on his bare feet. If he’s fishing offshore or for dinosaurs, he adds fingerless fishing gloves. “For tarpon and sailfish, you need some hand protection,” he added.

Although they fish in different climates, both pros avoid cotton. They dress for the conditions in clothing built to shed water and dry fast. You should too.