Wilderness Systems Radar Series

With its new Radar Series, Wilderness Systems continues to build on its legacy of innovation, performance and quality in fishing kayaks.

The Radar Series is Wilderness Systems’ first tri-powered kayak, which means it has paddle, power and pedal capabilities. It features S.M.A.R.T. Hull Technology that combines stability, maneuverability, acceleration, responsiveness and tracking throughout the entire design for ultimate performance in multiple water environments.

In addition to a flat platform for standing and freedom of movement, the Radar boasts state-of-the-art outfitting including expansive SlideTrax rails, a multitude of storage opportunities, and scupper options to deploy the Helix MD motor drive, Helix PD pedal drive and multiple options for electronics, including down-imaging, side-scanning or both.

With Helix PD, a built-in steering control system allows for easy navigation that leaves your hands free for fishing. The Air Pro Max seat while the AirPro MAX complements the package with optimized positioning for any mode of travel.

www.wildernesssystems.com