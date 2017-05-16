12th Annual Bass & Blues Fishing Tournament

This fun local tournament runs from 5 am to 3 pm on Friday, June 30th. The weigh-in will be at Bosun’s Mashpee Neck Marina & New Seabury Marina in Mashpee MA. Besides fishing, there will be a pig roast and awards banquet at a private water view home in New Seabury. The captains meeting is the night before at the Raw Bar at Popponesset Market Place. A raffle and auction will follow. Auction items include items such as Patriots and Red Sox game tickets, plus much more. Don’t fish? No worries, as you can purchase tickets to attend the pig roast and the auction so you don’t have to miss the fun.

CASH PRIZES BY WEIGHT!

LARGEST FISH: $1250

First Prize Bass: $1000

First Prize Blues: $1000

Second Prize Bass: $625

Second Prize Blues: $625

Third Prize Bass: $250

Third Prize Blues: $250

$5,000* in prizes subject to boat minimums

The entry fee (which is tax deductible):

Fish on your own boat and receive 8 tickets to the pig roast : $500.00

No Boat? No problem! – Fish in a donated boat with a captain and receive 8 tickets to pig roast : $1200.00

Don’t fish? Join us at the pig roast and after party for $100.00 per person

Last year, the Fishing Tournament raised over $20,000. We are looking for more sponsors this year and would like to thank One Charles Private Wealth, Bosuns Marina, New Seabury Marina, Deland Gibson Insurance, and the Raw Bar for their continued support.

To sign up online, visit the special events page on the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod website. www.boysgirlsclubcapecod.org

Alternatively, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-boys-girls-club-bass-and-blues-fishing-tournament-tickets-33048929237.

For more information, please contact event coordinator Consuelo Carroll at consuelocarroll@comcast.net.