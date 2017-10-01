14th Annual Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament

by Dan Carns

The Lee county sponsored 2017 Calusa Blueway Kayak Fishing Tournament hosted by Gulf Coast Kayak is one of the premier paddlesports fishing events for Southwest Florida.

This low-cost event is perfect for the beginner as well as the professional kayak fishing angler. I really like this type of tournament as it’s a low key, low pressure, easy on the fish (catch, photo and release) event that all levels of experience can try and costs very little compared to other fishing tournaments.

Some preparation is necessary and some may not seem so obvious. Do you have extra batteries for your camera and a card reader for weigh in or extra batteries for your aerator if your fishing live bait? Did you bring a couple of extra poles to leave in your vehicle in case you break one? Have you stripped all the line from your reels and replaced them with new braid or mono-filament? Pair down your tackle to the essentials to make gear changes as quick and smooth as possible. Do not assume you’ll have time the night before as you need to attend the Captains meeting and you will get home late. Have everything packed and loaded and arrive at the launch early so your not stressing about launching late. If you didn’t have time to pre-fish be ready to relaunch in several locations if the fish are not cooperative! Also do you have a spare tire and jack for your car and trailer. Remember this is supposed to be fun, drink plenty of fluids as it will help you stay focused and take the time to eat small snacks as the day wears on. If your late for weigh in you may not qualify and if your tied with another angler the first to arrive wins the tie! Invite your family and friends to the weigh in as there is music, food and raffles including a 50/50 raffle.

Once again the Candlelighters of Southwest Florida will benefit from the generosity of all the attendees and the participating hosts. Their mission is to support, educate and assist local children and their families who are suffering with cancer and blood disorders.

The Captain’s meeting is again being graciously held on Friday night Nov. 10, 7:00 – 7:30 pm at the Ybel Brewing Company in Fort Myers.

The Olde Fish House Marina in Matlacha is also kindly returning as the weigh-in location Nov. 11th from 12-4:30 where Lisa is providing food, drinks and entertainment as well as appetizers for the Captian’s meeting.

Prize package includes:

1st place, $1,000.00

2nd place, $500.00

3rd place, $250.00

All registered anglers will also be entered to win the Pelican Catch 120 NXT and the Hobie iMirage inflatable Kayak!

This is a true community event that benefits everyone involved so get ready to catch some fish!

Register @ 2017calusabluewaykayakfishingtournament.eventbrite.com or reach out to us at Gulf Coast Kayak in beautiful Matlacha, Florida.

It’s a wild world-get out there! Fishman Dan