2017 Jolly Gator Classic

After more than 20 plus weeks of events including record setting low water conditions and most recently above average rain fall, to say this seasons conditions were most difficult would be an understatement! Congratulations to Anthony Courtney and Sean Cunningham, team of the year points winners! Congrats to father and son team Steve and Hayden Lester for catching the largest bass in the 2017 tournament season, a monster for the river at over 9 pounds.

15 teams qualified to fish this year’s Classic and all teams decided to compete this year due to the new payouts this season. Saturday August 12th was a day to remember for our Classic winners. The team of Colton Hayne and Kyle Grissom earning $2,274.00, brought the heaviest 5 bass limit to the scales weighing 18.8 lbs., including the largest bass of the event a 6.0 lb. kicker and another weighing in at 4.8 lbs. These two high school aged (both under 18) anglers bested some of the most seasoned river anglers in the area. Well done boys! The team of Brent Collison and Shane Emanuel won 2nd place with 15.6 lbs. also including a 6.0 lb. kicker and tying for Big Bass for the event. Big Bass paid $300.00 bucks (split). Third place finishers Mike and Jonathan Winstead weighed in only 3 bass for 12.6 lbs., including a 5.6 lb. kicker and taking second Big Bass honors.

Over 50 teams registered and fished this season. Those teams who fished at least 21 of 26 events and finished in the Top 10 in points or have also won an event qualified to fish the end of the season Classic. Thanks to all of the local fans for joining us at the evening and Saturday weigh ins! Special thanks to all teams of competing anglers and the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for their weekly weigh master dutiess and media supporter. See you all next season on the first Tuesday after Daylight Saving time starts in March 2018.