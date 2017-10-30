2017 Rumble In The Rhododendron

By Joey Walraven

It’s that time of year again! Competitive anglers from all across the Southeast will converge on Cherokee, North Carolina in early November to compete for their share of $10,000 in prize money in the annual Rumble in the Rhododendron Two Man Team Fly Fishing Tournament.

For a decade, The Rumble has been one of the most popular fly fishing tournaments in the country, with anglers and teams coming from all over the country to participate. The tournament has evolved over the years to become a great compromise of the strict rules used on the competition fly fishing circuit and the laid-back style of weekend anglers. Long gone is the casting competition, which in years past, would eliminate teams before they even had a chance to fish. Although Euro Nymphing techniques dominate the field, competitors are now allowed to use split shot and indicators. Barbless hooks are strictly enforced. The overall goal was to restructure the tournament into a more laid-back rules set, that would open the door to all fly anglers.

The tournament is held in Cherokee, North Carolina on the incredible catch and release trophy waters of the Ravens Fork. The 2.2 mile fly fishing only, section of the river is divided into sections or “beats”. During the opening ceremonies on Friday night, each team is randomly assigned a beat. Each team’s objective is to score 9 trout, but not just any 9 trout. The teams are looking for 9 giants. With typical fish being scored in the range of 18-24 inches. When the team lands a fish, it’s measured and the team elects to score or cull the fish. Once culled, the fish can’t be scored. With two sessions on Saturday, each session being 3 hours in duration, the top teams will advance to the semi-finals on Sunday morning. Approximately half of the teams advance to fish on Sunday morning. The top teams from the semi-finals advance to fish for the big money in the finals Sunday evening.

With a shot at ten thousand dollars in prize money (donated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) and an opportunity to fish some of the best trout waters in the Southeast, the only real question is…are you ready to rumble?!?

For more information, contact Rivers Edge Outfitters at 828-497-9300 or info@flyshopnc.com.

Joey Walraven is the Owner of Rivers Edge Outfitters, located in Cherokee, NC.