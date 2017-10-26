2017 Treasure Coast Bonito Blast Wrap-Up

The fifth annual Treasure Coast Bonito Blast (TCBB) had 177 boats registered with over 500 people participating in the two-day event, raising over $70,000 for The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (wvfr.org).
John Haddad won both Male Junior Angler and third-place in the overall tournament with his 18.3-pound bonito. Gabby Bendetti, who won Junior Female Angler, also won the same award in the 2016 TCBB.
Final Results
|Boat
|Angler
|Weight
|1st Place
|5
|Dale Hyndman
|20.12
|2nd Place
|47
|Scott Durand
|18.5
|3rd Place
|138
|John Haddad
|18.3
|Jr. Angler Girls
|110
|Gabby Bendetti
|7.8
|Jr. Angler Boys
|138
|John Haddad
|18.3
|Calcuttas
|Dolphin
|104
|Kathy James
|13.9
|Bottom Fish
|160
|Jason Bourque
|16.1