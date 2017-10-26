2017 Treasure Coast Bonito Blast Wrap-Up

The fifth annual Treasure Coast Bonito Blast (TCBB) had 177 boats registered with over 500 people participating in the two-day event, raising over $70,000 for The Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (wvfr.org).

John Haddad won both Male Junior Angler and third-place in the overall tournament with his 18.3-pound bonito. Gabby Bendetti, who won Junior Female Angler, also won the same award in the 2016 TCBB.

Final Results

Boat Angler Weight 1st Place 5 Dale Hyndman 20.12 2nd Place 47 Scott Durand 18.5 3rd Place 138 John Haddad 18.3 Jr. Angler Girls 110 Gabby Bendetti 7.8 Jr. Angler Boys 138 John Haddad 18.3 Calcuttas Dolphin 104 Kathy James 13.9 Bottom Fish 160 Jason Bourque 16.1