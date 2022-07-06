Fort Pierce Deep Sea: July 2022

July is a spectacular time of the year for anglers fishing the Treasure Coast. Not only are the reef dwellers hungry, but also the mahi-mahi, which add a splendid splash of color to our fish boxes and tastes to the dinner plate.

Mark your calendars for red snapper fishing! July offers a chance to catch and keep red snapper during two days in July, Friday the 8th and Saturday the 9th. Recreational anglers are allowed to keep one of these tasty treats per person, per day. There are no minimum nor maximum size limits for genuine red snapper. No boat? No problem – the Shock Leader is ready to take you to blue yonder, but reserve early to secure one of the two opportunities.

Regular snapper fishing will be on fire! Mutton and the gray snappers are in their prime and will be big— really BIG! The reefs, ledges and deep-sea structures are strongholds for these snappers, so search for bottom structures, sunken ships, artificial or natural reefs, and cast your line and let the current carry your over it.

Rig up a pitch rod and drop a chum-bag while drifting. The oily chum-slick is like catnip for pelagic species, primarily mahi and cobia, and both will be feeding in the water column above the reef.

Nighttime fishing offers a cool break from the summer sun. If you have not done a nighttime trip, we recommend signing up with the Shock Leader to get a good feel for the action while Capt. Cole takes care of the navigation. Giddy up’ and let’s go bend some rods!

Looking for something to do with the kids or extended family this summer? Book a trip on the Shock Leader, you will be a hero and eating like a king! Check out our Instagram feed for daily catches, call us to book a trip – you won’t regret it!

Tight lines and good vibes!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Cole Hazellief and Crew

Shock Leader Charters

(772) 800-5448

www.shockleaderfishing.com