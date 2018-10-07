2018 Bonito Blast raises $70,000

The sixth annual Bonito Blast, held August 18, 2018, had a fleet of 187 boats and raised approximately $70,000 for Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF.org), and more than 50 veteran anglers, were hosted on 16 of the tournament’s participating boats.

RESULTS

First-place: Christina Fortin, 20.2-pound bonito

Second-place: Karl Kruse, 19.4-pound bonito

Third-place: Dano Russo, 19.2-pound bonito

Jr. Angler Girl

Khloe Kleabir, 10.8-pound bonito

Jr. Angler Boy

Logan Eddington, 16.5-pound bonito

Largest Bottom Feeder

Marjorie Belcher, 13.8-pound snapper

Largest Dolphin

Johnathan Kanker, 9.8-pound

Christina Fortin won first place in the tournament fishing on My Other Honey. Karl Kruse’s father was a veteran and he has come from Long Island the past three years to fish the Bonito Blast. Dano, from Iheart radio, fished on the Alikai owned by DayMaker Fishing Charter.

Marjorie Belcher fished on Safari 1 and this is their third year in a row hosting a tournament winner.

The winning dolphin, caught by angler Johnathan Kanker, was the only dolphin caught.

U.S. Congressman for the 18th District of Florida Brian Mast fished the tournement, participating as a veteran in support of veterans, and spoke at the awards ceremony.

‘Thank you every one of you for your service. Whether you served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Kosovo, Bosnia, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Gulf War, or sometime in between, it doesn’t matter when you served, your community here loves you, they’re proud of you, they can’t thank you enough for your service,” said Mast. “Awesome day on the water, thanks for supporting this great organization, keep doing it, it’s what community is all about. Thank you, veterans, awesome to be out there with you today. Well done.”

Roger Trudel, a veteran from Port Saint Lucie, won the golf cart raffle.

PHOTO CREDITS: Michael Todd Lee.