2018 Chucktown Redfish Roundup

Open to everyone, the Second Annual Chucktown Redfish Roundup will continue its distinction as the only universally accessible saltwater fishing tournament anywhere in the United States. On the morning of Saturday, March 10, 2018, up to 400 saltwater anglers from all walks-of-life and all abilities will again participate side-by-side.

The 2017 Chucktown Redfish Roundup (the inaugural year) was likely the largest sporting event in South Carolina history where people with physical disabilities participated with equal opportunity alongside the non-disabled community. Below are some statistics about the 2017 event:

– 200 anglers participated

– 46 anglers received a discount for presenting a disabled parking hangtag

– 29 anglers received a discount for presenting active military or Veteran identification card

– 19 participants under 12 years old participated

– More than $2,500 in prizes were awarded

After the tournament concludes, all (even those not fishing in the tournament) are

invited to join Adaptive Expeditions for a dinner, after-party & silent auction at Charleston Visitor Center. The entire Bus Shed next door to Charleston Visitor Center will be devoted to accessible parking.

When & Where:

On the morning of Saturday, March 10, 2018, up to 400 saltwater anglers from all walks-of-life and all abilities will again participate side-by-side. 80 hungry, legal size, and food-quality Redfish (a.k.a. Red Drum) will be released into Colonial Lake. Within Charleston’s Historic District, Colonial Lake is 10 acres in size and tidal influenced through connection to Charleston Harbor. Huge concrete sidewalks at water’s edge and a recent $5.6 million renovation make Colonial Lake one of the most accessible saltwater fishing venues in the USA.

How Tournament Works:

The weigh-master will award one raffle ticket for each Redfish presented at the tournament weigh-in tent. Raffle tickets will be placed into the fishbowl raffle jar. At the end of the tournament, a raffle will determine $250, $500 and $1,000 winners. Anglers are encouraged to keep tagged redfish on ice and take them home for dinner. These are the same redfish raised for Charleston’s most famous restaurants and are worth about $30 each fish (the redfish are prizes themselves). Additional tournament prizes will be awarded for the longest Flounder, Spotted Sea Trout, and Blue Crab.

Tournament Registration:

Advance registration available online through Eventbrite until 9:00am on March 10, 2018.

On-site registration opens at 12:00pm under the tents at the corner nearest Broad St. and Rutledge Avenue.

Entrance fee reduced 50% for all anglers presenting a current disability hangtag / parking placard. Additional discounts for youth under 12, active duty military and veterans, and students from Charleston area colleges and universities.

First 200 registrants to check-in on March 10 will receive a tournament t-shirt.

What the proceeds will benefit:

Proceeds will benefit Charleston’s Paralympic Sports Club, Adaptive Expeditions (AE). AE fulfills a critical mission to use education, sport, and outdoor recreation adventures to empower individuals who have physical and sensory disabilities with technical skills, opportunities, and confidence to maintain active, independent lifestyles. AE builds communities where outdoor adventure seekers and Paralympic hopefuls can share ideas and common experiences, have fun, push limits, and redefine what’s possible.

More Facts about Adaptive Expeditions (AE):

AE has been helping people with disabilities lead an active, healthy lifestyle since 2013.

AE currently provides opportunities, professional adaptive sport & recreation instruction, and specialized equipment for 9 year-round programs: kayaking, stand up paddleboarding (and sit-down-SUP too), cycling (including handcycling & tandem cycling), swimming, yoga, surfing, wheelchair tennis, sailing, and fishing.

AE partners and collaborates with many organizations in the Charleston community.

So far in 2017, AE has helped nearly 420 individuals with disabilities experience the health and wellness benefits of sport and recreation.

Several AE athletes have competed regionally, nationally and at the international level — some have a goal of participating in the future Paralympics Games.

It’s not just the athletes that are benefiting from AE’s programs, it’s their families too.

To learn more about AE, please visit our website: www.AdaptiveExpeditions.org. To help spread the word via social media, here is the link to the Event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1391601767632822/

Joe Moore, J.D., LL.M.

Adaptive Expeditions Executive Director

ACA Adaptive Paddling Committee Chair

843-637-7269

P.O. 13312, Charleston, SC 29422

www.AdaptiveExpeditions.org

Outdoor Adventures & Paralympic Dreams®