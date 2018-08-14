2018 HUGE Snook Championship May 15-August 6, 2018

The 2018 Yamaha HUGE Snook Championship showcased the incredible inshore fishing opportunities for Florida snook anglers. With a full bracket of 64 anglers in the conventional division and 20 anglers in the Fly Division, sponsored by Chittum Skiffs, the action was intense. The tournament produced a record total of 644 snook caught, video measured and released. This total includes 494 caught on conventional tackle and 150 on the fly.

The average fish in the conventional division was nearly 36”. The average fly caught fish was nearly 27″. 122 HUGE snook broke the 40” mark. After 12 weeks of bracket competition, it was Michael Cancilla winning the Conventional Division. The HUGE Snook Champion was Rick Ankiel with a 46” dinosaur of a snook. Jarad “Dingo” Boshammer took home top honors in the Fly Division and the HUGE Snook Championship with a 43” fly caught trophy.

Beyond the epic fishing the tournament showcased, the 2018 Yamaha HUGE Snook Championship produced an incredible amount of organic, user produced video content. The tournament also leaves behind a large digital and social media footprint. Tournament anglers posted a total of 850 videos of the 644 fish caught. These videos generated an estimated 42,500 views between Facebook and Instagram. The tournament itself posted a total of 150 times during the event producing an estimated 30,000 views. Add the total viewership of the weekly electronic newsletter sent with tournament updates and the number of views is conservatively estimated at 84,500. Total social media impressions on tournament related content, video and product showcases is in the range 100,000. Few other outlets match this level of organic content.

The 2018 Yamaha HUGE Snook Championship is made possible by the support of 20 sponsors. Thank you to: Yamaha Outboards, Chittum Skiffs, Shimano, G Loomis Rods, Mustad, Engel Coolers, Smith Optics, Halco Lures, Diamond Fishing Products, White’s Tackle, Grand Slam Tackle, Juno Bait and Tackle, FishHeads of Stuart, Fishing Headquarters of Jupiter, Bill Jackson Outdoors, Loon Outdoors and Chessy Ricca Art.

Category Winners– Conventional Division

1st Place Bracket Champion – Michael Cancilla – Boynton Beach

HUGE Snook Champion – Rick Ankiel 46” Snook – Hutchinson Island

Most Snook over 40” – Adrian Van Voast 21 Snook – Jupiter

Most Snook over 28” – Derek Arusa 93 Snook – West Palm Beach

Junior Angler – Tyler Van Voast – 42.25” Snook – Jupter

Best Action Video – Ryan Nitz – 42 with the video release -Jupiter

Longest Snook Round 1 – Ryan Nitz 42” Snook – Jupiter

Longest Snook Round 2 – Dale Ash 44.5” Snook – Jupiter

Longest Snook Round 3 – Jeremy Bouhadana – 43.75” Snook – Hollywood

Longest Snook Round 4 – Adrian Van Voast– 45” Snook – Jupiter

Longest Snook Round 5 – Michael Cancilla – 44.5” Snook – Boynton Beach

Final Round Longest Snook – Rick Ankiel – 46” Snook – Hutchinson Island

Category Winners– Fly Fishing Division

1st Place Bracket Champion – Jarad Boshammer – Jupiter

HUGE Snook Champion – Jarad Boshammer, 43” – Jupiter

Most Snook Over 22” – Sam Alsop 41 Snook – Palm Beach Gardens

Longest Snook Round 1 – Jarad Boshammer 43” Snook – Jupiter

Longest Snook Round 2 – John Kelly 38” Snook – Jensen Beach

Longest Snook Round 3 – John Kelly 37.5” Snook – Jensen Beach

Longest Snook Round 4 – Sam Alsop 40.25” Snook – Palm Beach Gardens

Final Round Longest Snook – Jarad Boshammer 41.25” Snook – Jupiter

Best Action Video – Brandon Damron – Stuart

The 2019 Yamaha HUGE Snook Championship starts May 1, 2019. Sign up at ReleaseRuler.com.