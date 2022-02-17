34″ Snook Vero Beach

caught this 34+ Snook( Common) in Vero beach fla.

A quite morning slick as glass, suddenly I catch the wake of an approaching predator going for finger mullet. So I switch rods, grabbed my trusty classic Heddon Zara Spook. The first cast lands 40 ft Infront of the fish, working the bait -walkn that puppy…Boom- the fight was on for 15min or so, she hit that plug as if it were a cannon ball being dropped in the water. I got her to the boat and realized I’m victorious– adrenaline sets in…VICTORY.

I’m fishing with ….

7 ft 6 – Andys tournament medium

4000 – Penn Clash

12lb – power pro

30lb leader – Andys