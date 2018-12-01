47th Annual Boynton Beach Holiday Boat Parade | December 4th, 2018

The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and the City of Delray Beach invite you to celebrate the holiday season Florida style at the 47th Annual Holiday Boat Parade, December 14, 2018.

This flotilla of brightly-decorated boats will line up north of the Boynton Beach Inlet and motor south at 6:30 pm lighting up the Intracoastal Waterways throughout Boynton Beach and Delray Beach to the C-15 canal. The boats will be decked out to awe the panel of judges that will be awarding prizes. The watch party at the Boynton Harbor Marina starts at 6:30 pm with live music setting the stage for the parade. For many, this family-friendly free event has become an annual tradition, parade-goers are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the colorful view. This holiday illumination show can be viewed in Boynton Beach from Boynton Harbor Marina, Intracoastal Park, Jaycee Park and in Delray Beach from Veterans Park and Knowles Park. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.