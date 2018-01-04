A 5-Foot Bull Shark From a SUP?

When a team of Kaku Kayak pro-staffers took their boats out at Flamingo in Florida’s Everglades National Park, they were hoping to catch some tarpon or big snook for promotional material on the new Kaku VooDoo. What they ended up catching was perfect testament to the boat’s stability as a fishing platform.

For many, the idea of doing battle from a standup paddleboard (SUP) with a nearly 5-foot-long bull shark might seem ridiculous. The VooDoo passed this test with flying colors, which belies the fact that the boat is not really an SUP in its truest form. Kaku owner Kevin Hawkins has designed a boat that melds the best aspects of an SUP, a kayak and a micro-skiff.

Flamingo was still a mess of downed trees and debris from Hurricane Irma when the four pro-staffers launched in early December. With channels to the backwater blocked, they were forced to paddle outside into Florida Bay, to fish some small mangrove islands.

With a steady wind pushing it, the outgoing tide was ripping, Howell said. They hadn’t found the fish they were looking for, so they Power Poled down in a group to snack, talk and soak a cut mullet.

“Out of nowhere, this shark jumped up right out of the water so close it splashed one of our kayaks,” Howell said. “We couldn’t figure out why a shark would act like that if it wasn’t chasing bait or something.”

From aboard a VooDoo, pro-staffer Preston Haytac had an idea. He asked to see the cut-bait rod from the rod-holder on another team member’s boat. He cranked up the slack, and a sleigh ride ensued.

“The shark must have grabbed the bait and run right toward our boats,” Hawkins said.

It only took about five minutes for Haytec to battle the beast to the side of his VooDoo. Hoisting it onto the deck for the hero shot was an ordeal in itself, and further testament to the boat’s stability.

It was an exciting catch that seems unimaginable from the deck of an SUP. Of course, even though it’s got the wide-open deck and stand-up capabilities of an SUP, Hawkins doesn’t really consider it an SUP. At 13 feet long, with a width of 35 inches, and weighing less than 80 pounds, the boat boasts off-the-charts stability and paddles well from seated or standing positions.

The design of the chair makes the Voodoo a fantastic sight-fishing vessel. Without need for adjustment, the chair offers two seating positions and can be used as a sight-casting/poling platform. It can be adjusted forward or back on tracks to suit angler preference, load and water conditions.

The vessel’s stern also sets it apart. It features five molded-in Power Pole mounts to allow for single or dual Power Pole Micros, and the options also include the ability to motorize the VooDoo along with those Power Pole mounts.

Check out all of the capabilities of Kaku’s new VooDoo at kakukayak.com.