5th Annual Chasen’Tailz Fishing Tournament Has Record Breaking Attendance & Prize Money

5th Annual Chasen’Tailz Fishing Tournament was one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year with a record breaking 55 teams registering 6 months prior to lines in. After rescheduling last year’s event due to Hurricane Irma, we welcomed the flat seas and clear skies. 165 Teams competed for the largest prize money to date, over $35,000 at Harbourside Place in Jupiter. This year’s tournament proceeds are being donated directly to families with children that have life threatening illnesses in memory of Chase Warren.

Captains meeting on the roof top at Harbourside and catered by Tommy Bahama is among the top parties of the year. Teams come together to size up the competition while enjoying the atmosphere and catching up on fishing stories. The raffle and silent auction included premiere items such as 2 – 3 night stays to Blue Marlin Resort, a 7ft Blue Marlin Mount from Mount This Fish Company, Outriggers from Taco Marine & so many other incredible prizes. The money raised at our Captains meeting was the most ever.

Lines in began at 6:30am Sept 8thwith flat seas and gorgeous rainbows. Teams were able to travel quick and far on the hunt for the winners. Before weigh-in even opened teams were waiting with some beasts to weigh-in and this continued throughout the day. At the end of weigh-in both pros and weekend warriors were on the leader board. Team Nearly Impossible swept the awards with their 58lb kingfish and Team Kinda a Big Reel had an amazing 25.4 dolphin which landed them first place. Calaveras Cantina provided dinner while all our winners received their checks and trophies.

5thAnnual Chasen’Tailz Fishing Tournament was an amazing event that included teams from North Carolina and the Keys. We strive to put on the best quality tournament of the year in the nicest venue locally. Every year our teams rave about the passion and dedication of our team. We want to thank Harbourside Place, Regency Party Rentals, Contender Boats, Garmin Marine, Coastal Angler, Marine Industries, USA Yacht Stabilizers/Seakeeper, Reel Wear, S&D Shell Contracting, Titos, The Mastroianni Family Foundation and Team Mac Daddy for believing in our cause and event. We raised a lot of money for some very sick children, including one that has the same disease that our son died from. This year was our best yet and we look forward to announcing our donation amounts.

Tight Lines!