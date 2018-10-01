5th Annual LagoonFest: Saturday, November 3, 2018

The 5th Annual LagoonFest will be on Saturday, November 3, 2018, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on South Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach. Admission is free for this family-friendly event where everyone can “Discover a Local Treasure” and learn more about Palm Beach County’s largest estuary, the 20-mile-long waterway running from North Palm Beach to Ocean Ridge.

The LagoonFest event attracts families from all over Palm Beach County and runs simultaneously with the West Palm Beach GreenMarket. The area’s premiere Saturday spot to shop for delicious foods, locally-grown seasonal fruits, veggies and local goods will be a bonus.

Bring the entire family and enjoy wildlife presentations, participate in Kayak Clean-Up Tours, Paddleboard Yoga Demonstrations, Touch Tank Exhibits, Mural Painting Wall, over 50 exhibit booths, Kid Zone, Calendar Showcase and more! What a delightful way to spend a Saturday. Learning, living, and loving Lake Worth Lagoon.

Featured photos from the 2019 Lake Worth Lagoon Calendar will be on display and calendars will be distributed for free, only at the event. Coastal Angler Magazine will be there with some of our Contributing Writers. Come out and say hello.

The purpose of LagoonFest is to encourage both residents and visitors to discover one of the greatest eco marvels of the Palm Beaches and the importance of protecting this vital urban estuary. For more than 20 years, government agencies, community organizations, and individuals have worked to improve the Lagoon’s water quality, restore wildlife habitat, prevent pollution, and educate the community.

To learn more about LagoonFest go to www.LagoonFest.com.