5th annual Treasure Coast Lionfish Safari results

The fifth annual Treasure Coast Lionfish Safari battled foul weather. The two previous weekend tournaments on the Treasure Coast were either rained out, postponed or hampered, but even with great chance of rain, teams and organizers of the Treasure Coast Lionfish Safari pushed on.

Friday night’s captain’s meeting at the Sailfish Brewery, which included a silent auction, food and the introduction of the Lionfish Pale Ale, had a record number of teams sign up and some divers were added, swapped and boats were filled. There was concern over reducing the event to one day this year, but organizers assured participants next year’s event will be bigger.

Saturday started clear and beautiful, but by noon bands of rain crossed every two hours. Although this might have limited the visibility and collection rates, the crowd that awaited the divers were treated with music and lionfish treats and danced and had fun, rain or shine. The Kids Art Tent created a beautiful lionfish painting.

At 3 p.m. the crowd swelled to 1800 people, six teams reported in with fish, and the popular weigh-in and scientific sampling took place.

The sixth annual Treasure Coast Lionfish Safari is already on the books for June 8-10, 2018. More information on this event will be announced the Treasure Coast Lionfish Safari Facebook page in the fall.

2017 Results

Total 28 participants Total catch 227 Cash Prizes – $3000.00 Raffle Prizes, 40 prizes – $3500

Most fish Largest fish Smallest fish

1- Red Dragon -114 1. Red Dragon – 425mm 1. Catch of the Day – 125mm

2- Siren Slayers-34 2.Team Frapper -420mm 2. Julie’s Ring – 135mm

3- Julie’s Ring -31 3. Julie’s Ring – 405mm 3. Red Dragon – 150mm