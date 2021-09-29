75+ Youth Participate in Stuart Sailfish Club Jr. Angler Tournament

On July 30-31, 2021, the Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation, Inc. held its 43rd annual Jr. Angler Tournament, which organizers said was the most successful yet in the number of participating junior anglers – over 75.

Three divisions were available: inshore, offshore and champions. Fishing took place on Sat. July 31 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Weigh-in was conducted at Sailfish Marina in Stuart, Fla, and one point per pound of qualifying fish was awarded; 50 points awarded for sailfish released on dead bait; and 25 points for sailfish released on live bait. Prizes were awarded for the highest points in each species.

All anglers received a backpack filled with swag, as well a tournament shirt and hat. Participants also received a fishing rod and tackle, from Fish Florida, for completing a 10-minute fishing clinic. Two brand new bikes were presented to two lucky winners from the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch this year.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year because it gives the club a chance to invite young kids from the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch to come out and experience a fun and exciting day of fishing,” said Richard Shoup, President of the Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation. “The support of our many local sponsors in the Stuart area helps us to make this happen every year, and allowing us to share such an etched tradition, keeping the history of the Stuart Sailfish Club alive, is such an honor and I am proud to be a part of such a wonderful organization. My hope is that we continue the tradition and integrity of the club for years to come.”

Major sponsors included Ted Glasrud, Shurhold Industries, Creech Technologies, Padden Engineering, Lively Orthodontics, and ReMax of Stuart, Jennifer Lovett. Silent auction items included donations from Yo-Zuri and Pelagic Gear.

Additional tournament details may be found at www.stuartsailfishclub.com.