Ancient City Game Fish Association UPDATE

June Coastal Angler

By John Jordan

The Ancient City Game Fish Association’s annual membership party will be on Saturday, June 17th at the St Augustine Shrine Club. Their club house is located at 250 Brainard Rd in St Augustine south. This year there will be a fish fry with all the fixings. Members are asked to bring an appetizer or dessert. The social begins at 5:00 and food will be served about 6:00. The club meeting and awards will begin at 7:00. There will be awards for offshore and inshore categories for men, women, juniors, and small frys. Individual catches will be recognized for the largest fish in each species. Annual awards will be made for Angler of the year and Boat of the year. This years Boat of the year winners will receive a nicely embroidered Columbia fishing shirt for the Captain and their first mate. The inshore Boat of the year is the Dragon Fly captained by Richie VanKirk. The offshore Boat of the year was won by Kevin Baptiste on the Sea Fox. All this followed by a great raffle with something for everyone. There will be volunteer sign up sheets for the Challenge to be held July 6th through 9th at Camachee Cove Marina. The Kingfish and Redfish tournament helps fund our club and charities throughout the year. The membership party means it’s time to sign up and renew. The cost for an annual family is $50 per year. There are monthly meetings, fishing tournaments, not for profit fund raising, kids events, and several large cook outs and parties. New members and guest are always welcome. Call John at 904-501-1772 for more information.

There are lots of activities coming up. The in club Kingfish tournament is on June 24th. It’s free to members but you must sign up at the membership party. The plaque dedicating our latest Reef will be placed this month. The date will be announced soon. The Jimmy Blalock Reef is already holding fish. The location is N2952.701 and W8109.206. We hope to see you at the membership party. Support your local fish club!