Angler Armory to Host Kids’ Seawall Tournament: Saturday, July 14th

Angler Armory is hosting a Kids Seawall Tournament on Saturday, July 14that Sailfish Marina, in partnership with the Sailfish Marina Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout. The tournament is free with a toy donation benefiting Santa’s Angels with check-in beginning at 11 am. Every child 15 and under that registers will get a FREE Angler Armory Membership that includes entry into their Kid’s Only Prize Giveaways. Fishing will take place at the seawall at Sailfish Marina, 98 Lake Drive on Singer Island from noon until 1 pm. Awards and the free kids raffle will follow from 1- 2pm. All participants are invited to stay at Sailfish Marina and watch the weigh-in for the Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout that begins at 1pm. Bait will be provided, just bring your fishing pole.

Preregistration is required for this event at www.anglerarmory.com/big-dog-fat-cat-kids-seawall-tournament

Check In: Begins at 11am

Fishing: 12pm – 1pm

Awards & Free Kids Raffle: 1pm – 2pm

Free Entry with a toy donation benefiting Santa’s Angels

Limited Entry: Pre-Registration Required

Ages 3 – 15 years old