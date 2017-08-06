Anglers for the Cure: August 17th and 19th, 2017

by Adriana Somberg, Founder/President – Anglers For The Cure

Now in its 3rd year, Anglers For The Cure Research and Awareness of Prostate Cancer for all MANKIND is finally hitting home. Men are listening, they’re taking control of their health and are getting tested. In 2016, Anglers For The Cure saw a 60% increase in Sponsors (128), and Gross Donations ($67,500), and a 100% increase in Registered Boats (67) and Event Proceeds. The 2016 Captain’s Meeting alone raised over $25,500 in one evening.

This year’s event is looking to be another epic success. With over 130 sponsors that include TD Bank, Engel Coolers, Mercury Marine, Yellowfin, Salt Life Optics, Red Eye Lures, Canvas Designers, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and a few new sponsors like Cuda Brands, HMY Yachts, Galati Yachts, Viking Yacht Service, TowBoatUS of Palm Beach, Datrex, Line-x, and Grundens.

One of our greatest sponsors is sponsoring all the men. ONE LAB will be providing FREE PSA Blood Tests and no insurance is needed for this simple blood test.

PLUS, there will be TWO tournaments in one day. Each with its own entry fee. Guaranteed BIG cash prizes. The KDW Fishing Tournament and the NEW King of the Kings Tournament with a guaranteed $5,000 1st Place Prize.

Scheduled for August 17th and 19th at the beautiful Rybovich Superyacht Marina in West Palm Beach.

Visit www.anglersforthecure.com and/or call Adriana Somberg at 561-707-8857.”