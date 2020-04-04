April 2020 Lake Hartwell Fishing Forecast

By Preston Harden

As of 3-12-2020 water level-1 ft. Above full pool & water temp.-low 60s

April means fishing shallow. April also means spawning fish. Fishing becomes simple in April as all game fish move up on the banks. March has been on fire with warming water temps and less rain. As the water warms in the afternoons, fish move up on wind blown banks and eat small jigs and flukes, worked slowly.

By April, the morning bite will become as good as afternoons. Hybrids and stripers will start to eat free lined herring as well as artificial, in shallow water.

Many fish will run up the Keowee and Tugaloo rivers to spawn. Lots of fish will try to spawn down lake on shallow banks.

Bass and crappie also spawn in April. Bass can be sight fished as they make beds in shallow water. Crappie will drop eggs on wood and rock structure in shallow water. After a long winter, April is a perfect month to get out on the water.

Preston Harden / Bucktail Guide Service/ 706-255-5622 / bucktailguideservice.net.