Tuesday April 6, 13, 20, 27 – Jolly Gator Bass Tournament Series, every Tuesday evening, plus one Saturday per month until the Classic in August. Cost is $40 per event, 2 anglers per team. Teams that finish in the Top 10 in points or win an event will qualify for the end of year Classic. Some of the best river anglers in the area fish this Bass Series. Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine is the official weighmasters for this fun tournament series, come out and join us for the weekly weigh-ins. All Tuesday events start at 5pm till dusk, Saturday events (1 per month) are safe light till 3pm. Launch ramp is CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gator Fish Camp on SR 46 east of Sanford on the St. Johns River. For questions or more info contact Jim “Squirt” Chaudoin (407) 432-2822, or Phil Wolf with Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine (407) 790-9515.