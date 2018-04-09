April’s Page 1

According to my calendar, “Spring has Sprung”, however, February felt more like spring, and we had a few winter days in March. I would not mind a few more days that felt like winter. Summer in Florida is so hot, and humid, and lasts so long.

We have several new advertising partners joining us this month includeing, Outpost Marine North. They are a brand-new boat dealer in Homosassa. See page 20. McDuffie Marine in Lake City, has moved from our NORTH FLORIDA sleeve of the magazine to our local, NCF/NC sleeve. See their full page on page 8. A brand-new partner, and a brand-new concept, Charter Hook. Call Andrew and he will “hook” you up with the best guide for your special fishing trip. See page 2.

Recipe this month, Greek Shrimp and Ravioli Sauté with Spinach, also on page 2, is really, really good! I had to make it three times, with little tweaks, to get it to our liking. It comes together fast, and is impressive enough for guests!

Now that spring is here, our guides’ calendars will be filling up fast. Call them soon so you can be sure to get the date that you want. After your trip, send me pictures. A guided fishing trip might be a perfect Mother’s Day gift for that special mother who loves fishing. Or, how about a perfect graduation gift?

An apology to my web master, Kristi Williams. I forgot to thank her last month when I thanked the rest of the members of our team. Thank you, Kristi! Visit our website, www.CoastalAnglerMag.com/NC-Florida, to see her contribution.