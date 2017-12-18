Art to Save the Sea: Opening Saturday, December 2

‘Where the Garden Meets the Sea’ Showcases Giant Sea Life Sculptures Made Entirely from Marine Debris

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden today announced its next major exhibit WASHED ASHORE: Art to Save the Sea, opening on Saturday, December 2, from 10 am to 4 pm, and running through May 31, 2018.

“Funded in part by a grant from PNC ARTS Alive, the support of donors, and community and corporate sponsorships, WASHED ASHORE is an exciting, eye-catching and thought-provoking exhibit featuring giant sea life creatures made entirely of marine debris collected from beaches to graphically illustrate the tragedy of plastic pollution in our oceans and waterways,” says Rochelle Wolberg, Curator-Director at Mounts Botanical Garden, Palm Beach County’s oldest and largest public garden.

“The sculptures will be located throughout the 14 acres of the garden,” she adds. “This exhibit is sure to captivate all ages, as it reiterates the critical importance of environmental conservation and sustainability.”

One of the 10 impressive sculptures – Grace the Humpback Whale Tail – has been on preview display at Mounts since mid-summer. Additional sculptures joining Grace for the exhibit include the Marine Debris Anemone, Priscilla the Parrot Fish, Flash the Marlin, Water Bottle Jelly, Sebastian James the Puffin, Lidia the Seal, Hugo the Humpback Whale Tail, American Sea Star and Musical Seaweed.

WASHED ASHORE: Art to Save the Sea is a non-profit community art project founded in 2010 by artist and educator Angela Haseltine Pozzi. The project is based in Bandon, Oregon, where she first recognized the amount of plastic washing up on her beloved beaches and decided to take action. Over the past six years, this art project has processed tons of plastic pollution from Pacific beaches to create monumental art that is awakening the hearts and minds of viewers to the global marine debris crisis.

The exhibit has previously been on display throughout the country at the Smithsonian Institute, the United Nations, Sea World, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, the Denver Zoo and Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

Through the months-long exhibition at Mounts, the Garden will host a series of site visits and educational opportunities for area school children, as well as several exhibit related events:

Be Plastic Aware! Microplastics in the Environment

Tuesday, December 12 – 5:30 to 7 pm

Clayton Hutcheson Exhibit Hall A

$10 for members; $15 for nonmembers

Speaker: Maia McGuire, PhD UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant Agent

People often think of marine debris as a big problem, as in the debris that washes onto the beaches and floats out in the great Pacific garbage patch. But it is actually a “small” problem as well, as in the microplastics that are being found in increasing numbers in fresh and saltwater bodies. Each time you wash your face or brush your teeth or wash your fleece jacket, you just may be adding microscopic bits of plastic into the aquatic environment. These tiny particles have many known and unknown environmental impacts. Dr. McGuire will discuss the issue of microplastics, current research in Tampa Bay and around Florida, and share some helpful information on what everyone can do to help.

(Note: Program intended for high school and adult audience.)

Community Event / Art Encounter: Weaving a Garden Tapestry

Wednesday, January 17 – 10 am to 1 pm

Instructors: Cindy Bartosek, Fibert Artist & Basket Guild of Florida, and Chelsea Odum, Education & Program Coordinator, Resource Depot

In this special art event in partnership with the Junior League of the Palm Beaches, Cindy Bartosek and Resource Depot, participants will collaboratively weave a loom using both natural and recycled materials as well as found and created objects. They will learn basic weaving techniques, identify opportunities to use materials that are usually thrown away to create art. This art encounter celebrates the beauty of the Garden by creating a large-scale tapestry using various elements to make a unique art installation that that will complement the WASHED ASHORE exhibit.

(Note: Appropriate for all ages. No weaving experience required. Ideal for families and groups. This event is generously sponsored by TD Bank.)

Admission to WASHED ASHORE: Art to Save the Sea:

FREE for members and children 4 and under; $15 for nonmembers; $5 for children (5-12); group tours are $18 per person (5 and older).

Tickets are available for purchase at the Garden’s main gate. To schedule a group tour (10 or more), call 561-233-1757.

About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:

With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County’s oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday during WASHED ASHORE except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.