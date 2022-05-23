Artemis Wins The SC Blue Marlin Championship With A 504 Pound Blue Marlin

Artemis is based out of Charleston, SC. The fish was caught off of Charleston and weighted at Tolers Cove Marina in Mt. Pleasant.
Link to Tournament Website: South Carolina Championship
End Game Video: https://youtu.be/7i3u8MILOyY
Date of Capture: May 17, 2022
Location: Charleston, SC
Species: Atlantic Blue Marlin
Measurements: 115” short x 58 girth
Weight: 504 lbs.
Tournament: S.C. Blue Marlin Championship
Vessel: Artemis
Owner: John Darby
Captain: Charles Moore
Angler: Theo Jordan
Wireman: JC Darby
1st Mate/1st Gaff: Reid Clifton
2nd Gaff: Clark Banks