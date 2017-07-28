August Striper Fishing in Western NC

with The Angler Magazine Fishing Team

By Shane Goebel

Hot summer days equal hot striper fishing on Lake Hiwassee. August brings with it some great fishing in the Western North Carolina Mountains, and there’s no better lake to experience awesome striper fishing on than Lake Hiwassee. We’ve been averaging 30 to 50 fish per morning out here. This is the perfect time to hit the lake and experience some extreme striper fishing, and what’s the best way to do that? By booking a trip with Murphy, NC’s #1 and only fulltime striper guide: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service.

Currently, Lake Hiwassee is at full pool. Water clarity is clear and water temps are in the mid 80s.

Striper fishing has been excellent. The early-morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. Target creek mouths and points off the main lake channel. Also, during the hot sunny days of summer, search out areas with some good shade. The majority of our fish have been caught from Point 6 to the dam. The top-water bite has slowed a bit, but I still like to keep a spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag surface-busting fish. The fish will continue to school up through the next couple months and will move to even deeper water. Just remember to keep an eye on your electronics and watch for schools of stripers when cruising the lake. Also, remember to try to get the fish back into the water as quickly as possible after they are caught. Try not to drop them in the boat and remember that the limit is 4 per person out there. This is an excellent striper lake, and it’s only going to get better if we help them thrive.

Smallmouth and spotted bass fishing has been outstanding, too. The bass have really started to school up. Work shallow humps, creek mouths, and clay banks. Also, target brush piles throughout the lake. Downlining blueback herring has worked best for us, but we are also picking up some quality fish on jerkbaits, flukes, and spooks. Look for these bass to continue to school through the rest of next month.

August is a fantastic month for catching some big fish on this lake. From smallmouth bass to hard fighting stripers, there are many great opportunities to catch a number of fish species on Hiwassee Lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 rated guide service put you on some of Lake Hiwassee’s best trophy fish. We are Murphy, NC’s only full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lake Nottely, Chatuge and Blue Ridge. And for all your live blueback herring and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

Shane Goebel is the Owner of Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service and a member of The Angler Fishing Team. Contact him at www.bigolfish.com or (828) 361-2021 / 1-(844)-4-ANGLER.