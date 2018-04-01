Back to the Basics: Why Fly Fishing?

By Jeff Dean

The fly fishing community is NOT just made up of elitist, old rich guys. It is a very diverse community made up of people from just about every demographic. At Watauga River Fly Shop, we are always looking to expand our community. One way to do that is to break down our sport and try to explain it so that a person who has never seen a fly rod can understand it. We’ll try to do that with this months (and subsequent months) article.

First, a very brief history of fly fishing. Fly fishing has been around for hundreds of years. It was created when anglers noticed that the fish they were trying to catch were eating very small bugs. When they threw their larger bait and lures at these fish, the fish spooked away. These anglers then attached small pieces of yarn to a hook to imitate the bugs the fish were feeding on. It worked, and now after hundreds of years of trial and error, technology and wisdom, we have the sport as we see it today.

Why should you fly fish? With fly fishing, you can cast very tiny flies (and large ones as well) a long way while manipulating your line so that you can perfectly drift your fly to a feeding fish. When fishing finicky trout on slow moving, clear water, with multiple currents, you need to be able to present a fly to them perfectly. All these fish do all day is watch food go downstream. You need to make them think what you are throwing at them is the “real deal”. You can achieve this with fly fishing. I’m not saying that the only way to catch these fish is with a fly rod, but it is highly rewarding when you do.

This is where the real reason you should try fly fishing; The rewards that come from it. It may not always be the most effective way to catch fish, but it is often the most rewarding. It can be a never-ending chess match with the fish. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t, but when you are standing in the middle of a mountain stream with no one else in sight and you see a fish rising on the far bank; you attach a size 18 Blue Wing Olive onto the end of your tippet; give the perfect upstream cast; then you give your line a perfect upstream mend and…BAM he eats it! That’s why you should fly fish.

This is an introductory into the sport and we will be diving a little deeper into the gear and what makes it different from other methods next month. As always, if you have any questions or would like us to teach you about the sport, give us a call or come by the shop and we’d love to talk fishing with you!

Jeff Dean is the owner of Watauga River Fly Shop located at 5712 NC Highway 105 South, Vilas, NC. Visit their website at www.wrflyshop.com, email them at info@wrflyshop.com, or give them a call at (828) 963-5463.