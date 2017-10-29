Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

What a month its been for everybody here in the Florida Keys, we have all learned much more then we wanted to know about our insurance coverage and how to properly operate a chainsaw. On September 6th I ran a charter into the backcountry, the weather was perfect and the snook were biting, but when I got home we watched the news and life for most in the Florida Keys was going to change.

Lisa and I decided to pack up the house put up the shutters and evacuate to the mainland. We kept in touch with the friends and neighbors who rode it out and after the storm we worked our way south to find a very different neighborhood then we left behind.

As I write my monthly fishing report I can honestly say there is not much to report, most Captains are working on their boats prepping them for the future. I was lucky to have a 1/2 day trip and we caught a few snapper but like most I have been tending to my house and helping out friends and family with their yards and trying to get back to the new normal.

I have a few trips coming up in the near future and today spoke with a fellow fishing guide and we are going to go out and do some scouting which I am really looking forward to. Ill let you know how our scouting trips go next month and by then I am sure to have a better fishing report.

I took this photo and thought it really showed the force of the storm.

