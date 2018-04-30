Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

Tarpon fishing is in full swing in the Islamorada area. My good friend Mike Anderson from the Reel Animals TV Show was in town for a show on how the Florida Keys are recovering from Hurricane Irma and we got out on the water for a day or fishing around the local bridges. It’s great to see guys like Mike bringing their crews to the keys to let everybody out there we are back in business and the fishing is as good as it gets.

If you want to get out and catch a tarpon now is the time, the fish are showing up and they will be holding in the channels and bridges from Key Largo to Key West. Get yourself up current of the bridge and drift back a live mullet on a 40-60lb fluorocarbon leader with a circle hook and put your bobber about 10ft up your line and hold on… If you are looking to bend a rod, the trout and ladyfish have bees swarming in the flamingo area, if you find them there is always a shark in the area so take a ladyfish and put it out on a big rod with a wire leader.

If you like sail fishing there are still a few around and the winds are light this time of year so you might see them up on the surface tailing down sea and from what I hear from the offshore side is that the Mahi Mahi are starting to show up. It’s going to be a great spring and I am looking forward to a great tarpon season.

Capt. Greg Poland

