Backcountry Fishing

by Greg Poland

The tarpon fishing has been red hot both for the fly fishermen and the bait guys in the Islamorada area, and I want to congratulate Capt. Perry Coleman & his angler Bart Beasley who released 16 Tarpon on fly to win the Don Hawley Tarpon Tournament. As I write this report the Ladies Tarpon Tournament is getting ready to kick off and next week the Gold Cup Tournament will be held in Islamorada so the town is full of tarpon fishermen. On board my boat we have been doing a mixture of fly and bait fishing and have had a few anglers catch their first tarpon which is always a special catch for me to be a part of, below is a photo of 12yr old Patrick releasing his first tarpon last year he lost one after a few jumps and it had been on his mind all year long his dad said. I have not been out to the backcountry in a few weeks because of all the tarpon fishing we have been up to, but I have heard good reports of snook and redfish if you can handle the mosquitos that are sure to be buzzing about with all stormy weather. Here are a few photos from some recent trips… If you are looking to get out on the water send me an email and lets go catch a fish… gp

