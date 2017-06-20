The Bahama 37LE offers incredible performance, comfort, range and handling. It shares the same unique seakeeping abilities and matchless ride of its larger sibling, the Bahama 41; build quality and amenities are also equal to the task.

The result is a uniquely versatile blue water craft with unusual performance and range capabilities for its size. This is by no means a “fair weather” vessel only comfortable at the sand bar; this is a serious fishing machine. This model is equipped with the LE Package (Luxury Edition – Shown) for those looking for more cruising comforts such as customized deluxe helm, transom and forward seating, side steps, custom teak inlay decking, HD Seagrass material in console, retractable waste receptacle drawer, individual foot rests at helm and many other unique options including the gunwale mount marlin tower. The 37LE offers you the best of both worlds!