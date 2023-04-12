Bassmaster Elite Series April 20-23 on Lake Murray

Columbia, S.C. – Lake Murray was selected from a list of national fishing destinations to serve as one of nine stops in the series. Anglers from around the country will compete for the title of “Bassmaster Champion.” The Bassmaster Elite series is one of the most viewed fishing tournaments on television, garnering an audience of over twelve million viewers. Coverage of the series can be found on Bassmaster.com, FOX Sports channels, and streaming services.

Join in the angling fun at the family-friendly FREE Community Expo, April 22-23 from 12-5 PM at Dreher Island State Park. Enjoy booths/exhibits from SC DNR, The Gamecock Bass Fishing Team, Realtor-Cat Thornton, Big Lake Outdoors, Lews/Strike King fishing simulator, Peak Drift Brewery, and many more. Come hungry and thirsty for Big Boys BBQ & Sarah’s Rockin’ Kitchen food trucks. Exhibits from B.A.S.S. sponsors include the Toyota Experience, AFTCO, Power-Pole, Nitro Boats, Skeeter Boats, Ranger Boats, Yamaha Trailer Experience, Daiwa, Garmin, Demo rides from Nitro/Ranger/Mercury & Skeeter/Yamaha.

Don’t miss the FREE Concert during the Expo Saturday, with MULTI-PLATINUM-selling, two-time GRAMMY Award winner Kristian Bush! Kristian Bush is most known for being half of the record-breaking Country duo Sugarland. The Sevierville, TN native launched his professional music career in 1994 with the Folk-Rock duo Billy Pilgrim. Within the decade, Kristian moved on to form Sugarland with Jennifer Nettles. The pair, who released their debut single “Baby Girl” in 2004 went on to chart five No. 1 hits and 12 Top 10 songs. His “Southern Gravity” solo debut in 2015 produced Top 20 hit “Trailer Hitch.” Kristian made a foray into television theme songs in 2016 with “Forever Now (Say Yes),” which he penned and performed for TLC’s popular show “Say Yes to the Dress.”

Parking on Dreher Island is $3 (per adult), $1.50 (Adults 65 years and older), and $1 (Ages 6-15) and space is extremely limited. Save your money and take the complimentary shuttle. Shuttles will run from 11:30-5:00 PM from St. Peter Lutheran Church (900 Dreher Island Rd, Chapin, SC 29036) to Dreher Island State Park. Shuttle vans within the park will run from 11:30-5:30 PM.

Lake Murray Country is where a Bassmaster champion will be crowned and is a key stop in the series for Elite pros competing for the title of “Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year”, as well as “Rookie of the Year.” The Bassmaster Elite Series is a stepping stone to the coveted “Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota”.

“This prestigious event brings the nation’s top anglers to the region for a week of high-stakes fishing. Each angler will be challenged to deliver on their expertise on Lake Murray. We cannot wait to see how they break previous records,” states Miriam Atria President/CEO.

